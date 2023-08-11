After fighting fires for over two decades Terry is ready to hang up his helmet.
Terry Melhuish was an on-call firefighter at the Wellington Fire Station for 23 years before deciding it was time to step down so the next generation of firefighters can step up.
"You come to a stage where you know you're getting a bit slower and you're starting to feel more pain," he said.
"So there's a point you have to make your mind up and say 'I'll let younger people do this job from now on', and that's where I'm at now."
Mr Melhuish started working for Fire and Rescue NSW on February 1, 2000. Being an on call firefighter meant he had to be ready to respond to incidents at any time of day.
Incredibly, Mr Melhuish attended more than 90 per cent of incidents the Wellington Fire Station were called to during his time in the brigade.
"I was just looking for something worthwhile to do. You do other things for yourself, playing sports and that sort of stuff, but I was looking for something with more purpose," he said.
"We're on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which means you have to leave work at a moment's notice or get out of bed in the middle of the night.
When you've got plenty of staff, generally there's no problem but as the years went by, staff numbers went down and the availability of others went down. So it does encroach on your private life a bit."
Working as a firefighter means something different every day, Mr Melhuish says.
"And the variety is extremely wide these days, you go from fighting house fires to assisting the ambulance, so there's a lot of different things," he said.
"The jobs you do are jobs where you have to change your tactics or what you're doing at a moment's notice, you have to be thinking all the time. You get to go places and see things that you don't normally do in normal life."
Mr Melhuish has responded to calls over everything from structure fires and hazmat incidents to motor vehicle accidents.
He's also carried out home fire safety visits and helped replace and install smoke detectors for vulnerable members of the community.
"There's a lot of personal reward because you know you've done something to help someone,"
"When you save a house it sticks in your mind. Because a lot of the time the flames are already out the window and out the roof and you know you're not going to save it.
But there've been a couple where we've got there early enough to actually save the house. They're always rewarding, especially when you know the people."
Being a firefighter isn't the only way Mr Melhuish has given back to his hometown.
He also served as a volunteer Ambulance officer from 1988 to 2022 and is currently a member of Legacy and the Wellington Town Band, which he has no plans to step back from any time soon.
"There's still plenty for me to do," he said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
