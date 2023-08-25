NSW Rugby League and a group of Dubbo-based disability organisations have joined forces to hopefully start a new competition.
Apex Oval held the first NSW Rugby League All Abilities Come and Try day on Friday, with more than 50 attendees taking the time to learn skills of the game before playing several matches.
The new program is being implemented in Dubbo and Orange, with clubs around the region also getting on board.
Bush To The Beach Disability Service proprietor Paul Hausia is one of the key figures behind the concept along with NSW Rugby League's Brooke Mallison.
"A few years ago we did a building connections program which went really well and then everyone sort of went their own way," he said.
"It was something that we wanted to focus on with the inclusion in the community itself. When I met with Brooke, the idea was to get people in the community with a disability to have their own community.
"We threw up the idea and Brooke said we should do a come and try day, the turnout today (Friday) has been really good.
"I think it is something that we need to get back into, it's not about promoting their disabilities. It's about showing what these guys can do. Sport is a pathway for everyone including these guys right here."
The Macquarie Raiders have already taken steps towards including concepts like this during their home matches of the last two seasons.
The club runs a super tag match between their players at Apex Oval, giving those with a disability a chance to play on the main field.
It's hoped the concept will grow into a competition with a gala day to be held at Apex Oval.
"It's a great idea, I think it is an idea which I think will only grow," Hausia said.
"It's good to have NSW Rugby League, Brooke and her team on board to be able to form those connections with smaller providers.
"Especially being out in the country where there isn't a lot of opportunities. Rugby league is the main sport out here."
