Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tallan Egan scores winner for Lithgow under 18s against Dubbo CYMS

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Jack Richardson dived over in the corner inside the final five minutes of Sunday's Tom Nelson Premiership finals clash with Lithgow, Dubbo CYMS players and fans roared back to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.