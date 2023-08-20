A try in the dying seconds has helped the Mudgee Dragons upset Nyngan in the Tom Nelson under 18s semi-finals series.
The Dragons trailed late in the game against the defending premiers before scoring on the stroke of full time to win 28-26.
Mudgee entered the game well and truly as underdogs but Shane Dermott confessed his side will never stop trying to win.
"That's what we try to pride ourselves on," he said.
"You don't give up, it's not over until the fat lady sings so to speak. That's semi-final footy, you've just got to keep playing for the full 60 minutes."
Mudgee got on the board early with a converted try before Will Black and Fletcher Hunt took the game into their own hands, both scoring.
In tricky conditions for goal kickers, Cooper Black missed both conversions but Will was on song.
The Nyngan halfback threw a clever cut-out ball for Connor Burley to score in the corner before just minutes later Hunt mimicked the move for the Tigers' winger to grab a second try.
Mudgee hit back through Te Amai Dermott Hopa before Jordi Robertson out-leaped Hunt to score under the posts as the halftime siren blew.
With the scores locked up at 18-all, Mudgee was the first side to score after the break before Cooper Black followed suit just four minutes later.
Neither side was able to break the deadlock until Mason Rope crossed for what many thought was going to be the match-winning try.
READ ALSO:
But Mudgee made their way downfield with their hooker's pass attempt slapped down by hunt for Oliver Hollow to cross next to the posts.
The Dragons locked the scores up at 26-all with Robertson's successful conversion winning the match for Mudgee.
Mudgee's group of spectators and bench were stoked with the win and Dermott said his heart rate is going to take a while to settle.
"She's pumping a bit after that one but that's semi-final football at its finest," he said.
Now Nyngan is out of the finals, their coach Troy Richards felt his side made it hard for themselves in the second half.
"It was a very tough one but that's finals isn't it," he said.
"It was a good, hard game. We are a bit disappointed to give away that many piggybacks in the last 10 minutes.
"We never got any ball, we defended for most of that second half. We were nearly 18 points up on them in the first half, things change as they do but that's footy."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.