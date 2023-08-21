The Dubbo library was transformed into a stage on Monday for seniors to plie and pirouette.
The Dubbo branch of the Macquarie Regional Library hosted the Australian Ballet for its education and outreach program.
More than 30 seniors were encouraged to immerse themselves in the grace and beauty of ballet, lead by The Australian Ballet dance educator team leader Chantelle van der Hoek.
Ms van der Hoek said during the session seniors explored classical ballet movements, delving into the story of Romeo and Juliet
"We're also going to be looking at some storytelling through the mind and our body, listening to the beautiful classical music and letting that help us move," she said.
"I've also bought some costumes, a tutu, which is always quite interesting for everyone."
The class was designed to accommodate all mobility levels.
The senior dancers had the option of remaining seated in their chairs, using it as a ballet barre or moving unsupported.
For Ms van der Hoek, the joy of the sessions was being able to connect through dance.
Workshops for three to five-year-olds by The Australian Ballet will be held on Wednesday August 22 and Thursday, August 23 in Dubbo, and then Thursday, August 24 in Wellington.
It comes after The Australian Ballet performed at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
