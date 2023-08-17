Daily Liberal
The Australian Ballet performs at Dubbo Regional Theatre

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 11:30am
A healthy crowd at the Dubbo Regional Theatre was treated to an evening of elegance and beauty as the Australian Ballet performed during its tour.

