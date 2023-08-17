A healthy crowd at the Dubbo Regional Theatre was treated to an evening of elegance and beauty as the Australian Ballet performed during its tour.
Featuring acts from 'Sleeping Beauty Act III' and 'The Vow' alongside the newly created work 'Circle Electric' by Stephanie Lake, the Australian Ballet Company wowed those in attendance.
In the lead-up to the show, Australian Ballet artistic director David Hallberg said taking the company on tour was a "vital link" to audiences around the country.
"Many of our dancers' careers were cultivated in dance schools across the nation and we hope our performances will inspire kids in Australia to explore dance with The Australian Ballet," he said.
