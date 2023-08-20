A man who avoided a random breath test required a friend at Dubbo Local Court to tell him of his punishment after struggling to understand his translator.
Eddie Moe'Ava, 27, of Beddoes Avenue Dubbo pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 16 to mid range drink driving.
According to court documents at 8.50pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023 Moe'Ava was driving along Cobra Street towards a random breath testing sight when he pulled over and stopped his car.
Police approached his car and asked to see his licence.
Upon producing a Solomon Island drivers licences and a NSW photo identification card, he was directed to continue to the breath testing sight.
Moe'Ava returned a positive reading and was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
While in police custody, he undertook another breath analysis and gave a positive reading of 0.090.
READ ALSO:
According to court documents Moe'Ava told police he had only consumed one glass of Great Northern Beer at a social gathering at premises he was unable to name or describe.
His licence was immediately suspended.
In local court an interpreter was brought in for Moe'Ava but it became clear they didn't speak the same language.
Instead, a friend who came to support Moe'Ava was brought in to translate what Magistrate Gary Wilson was saying about having an interlock device in his car.
"Once he reapplies for a licence he will have this interlock device and all will be good," he said.
As well as the $500 fine, Moe'Ava also had his licence disqualified for three months.
Once his disqualification period is complete, he must have the alcohol interlock device installed in his car for 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.