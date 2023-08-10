Sara Andrlon never wanted to be a ballet dancer.
"I wanted to play soccer with my brother or surf or play the drums," she said.
It wasn't until she went to overseas at around 12-years-old and saw "real ballet" in London and Paris that she got intrigued by the beauty of dance and its challenges.
"Ever since then it's been all I wanted to do," Ms Andrlon said.
Ms Andrlon trained at The Australian Ballet School and then joined the Australian Ballet Company in 2019.
The challenging nature of ballet that captured her attention when she was young is one of the things Ms Andrlon most loves about dancing. And of course being able to dress up as a princess, go to a ball or be a bird.
"It's a tough career but but I think being persistent is key especially when there are times when you feel discouraged. You've built that foundation and as long as you keep going eventually you'll be rewarded," Ms Andrlon said.
So what is her advice for aspiring dancers?
"Cherish the moment so you feel joy. That what you'll hold on to and that's what you remember when times are tough," she said.
"As well, someone said this to me recently, 'It's a short career so if you can't enjoy it you're going to be struggling throughout your whole career.'. If you can find those moments of happiness and know why you do this then you'll make this career, even though it's hard, a little bit easier. It'll release you and free up your dancing. In turn you'll become a better dancer."
The Australian Ballet is performing at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on August 15 and 16.
It will feature Act III of The Sleeping Beauty, as well as two contemporary pieces, The Vow - which is set in a wedding in the outback - and Circle Electric, which explores the intricate web of human relationships.
The Australian Ballet artistic director David Hallberg said taking the company on tour was a "vital link" to audiences around the country.
"Many of our dancers' careers were cultivated in dance schools across the nation and we hope our performances will inspire kids in Australia to explore dance with The Australian Ballet," he said.
Limited tickets for The Australian Ballet at the DRTCC are still available.
In addition to the two performances, free dance workshops will also be held at the Dubbo branch of the Macquarie Regional Library for seniors and preschoolers.
The workshops for preschoolers will be held on August 22 at 10.30am and 11.30am, as well as on August 23 at 10.30am.
The all-abilities dance class for those aged 60-years-old and up will be held on August 21 at 11am.
More information is available on the Macquarie Regional Library website.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
