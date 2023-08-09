Fan favourites Tharren and Jordan Hutchinson have narrowly missed out on a share of $100,000 prize money after they failed to reach the extraction point on Channel 10 reality television series Hunted.
The final episode which aired on Monday night showed Tharren, who lives in Narromine, and son Jordan, who lives in Melbourne, run to the end point too early, placing them right into the hands of the 'hunters'.
The duo had remained mostly undetected for the 21 days they were on the run, frustrating the hunters who were tasked with tracking them down.
Tharren told the Daily Liberal in July his work as a pastor might help him and his son find safe passage through Victoria while they were being tracked by professionals.
The hunters are made up of investigators formerly of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force and British Intelligence, alongside skilled cyber analysts and intel experts.
While on the run, the rules stipulated contestants could ask others for help but they had to open with the line: "Hi, we're two fugitives on the run."
Tharren said some people helped and others didn't, but he was surprised - and delighted - at how many people had watched season one of the show and were keen to be involved and help.
The father and son duo won hearts on social media after they made a pact to do one good deed a day, to pay it forward for all those people who helped them - which Tharren said goes back to his roots as a pastor.
One social media user wrote: " ... it is clear to see the kind, genuine, down to earth people you both are - so regardless of the outcome in the finale, know you have won the hearts of many!"
Another wrote "your my favorite team (sic)".
And yet another, "Father & son for the win. Only one has to finish."
Tharren told the Daily Liberal that if he and Jordan won, the prize money would go towards a house deposit for Jordan and his young family.
Tharren is the minister of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Narromine and also works as a chaplain at the Dubbo Juvenile Youth Justice Center. Jordan is a high school teacher and an ex-chef in Melbourne.
Tharren said being on the show was a great chance for the father and son to "reconnect".
The duo were tipped at the winning post by Holly Colvin And Jimi Love who separated from their team mates just days before winning.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
