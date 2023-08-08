Sydney's City2Surf event has always been an occasion for runners and fitness enthusiasts to come together and support various causes close to their hearts.
Among the dedicated participants this year, Dubbo's Kat Cheney will be running for the Children's Cancer Institute.
The institute holds a special place in Cheney's heart as her goddaughter, Quinn Wiatkowski had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Quinn's mother Sheridan and friend Emily will also be running with Ms Cheney and they will take turns to push the young girl around the challenging course.
"The reason I have chosen this charity it continues to ensure that kids are getting the best medical treatment through continuing with medical research," she said.
"We have someone close to my family and I that is undergoing treatment for cancer, I want to help where I can and this can be donating to a cause like CCI."
Ms Cheney and her friends are determined to make their City2Surf experience a memorable one, not just for the physical accomplishment but for the lives they hope to impact through their fundraising efforts.
The group has already raised over $3000, with Ms Cheney herself contributing to a significant portion of the sum. The funds will go directly to the Children's Cancer Institute, fuelling vital research and support initiatives to ensure a brighter future for children battling the disease.
READ ALSO:
To help raise funds Ms Cheney, a passionate CrossFit enthusiast and registered nurse held a fundraiser at Dubbo CrossFit on Saturday, August 5 where members and non-members paid $10 to do the Workout of the Day before having a barbecue breakfast altogether.
Despite the short notice, the event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with participants donning all kinds of outfits, and Ms Cheney herself sported a blow-up unicorn costume while completing the challenging workout.
"I was going to run at the City2Surf in the outfit but I've decided not to because it was so hot," she said.
The spirited session lasted 36 minutes, and the generous attendees, inspired by the cause raised more than $500 on the day.
"I'm just very thankful to anyone who donates, especially during these tough times," she said.
This is not Ms Cheney's first City2Surf event, she and a friend had previously participated in 2019, where they experienced the infectious energy of over 50,000 participants, cheering bystanders, and live bands, including a memorable performance by the New South Wales Police Force band.
When asked about her training regime for the City2Surf race, Ms Cheney humbly admitted that her primary focus had been CrossFit rather than running.
"I do CrossFit five to six times a week and coach at the gym, so my fitness is there, but running fitness probably not so much," she said.
Nevertheless, she makes time during her busy schedule, even utilising her lunch breaks, to squeeze in five kilometre runs to prepare for the race.
To support Ms Cheney's fundraising efforts for the Children's Cancer Institute or learn more about the cause, visit her donation link here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.