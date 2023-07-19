Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and pink extravaganza.
Reading Cinemas Dubbo has announced a special ladies night screening of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie.
In a chat with cinema complex manager, Ema Fearnley, she spilled the beans on what attendees can expect from this fabulous event.
"This is going to be a ladies night like no other," Ms Fearnley said.
"We're pulling out all the stops to make it an unforgettable experience for everyone."
The cinema will be transformed into a pink wonderland, with photo booths scattered throughout for attendees to capture glamorous memories.
Ms Fearnley assured us these interactive corners will offer more than just photo opportunities, with pink themed choc tops available for purchase too.
In response to the tremendous demand, Reading Cinemas Dubbo had to make some adjustments to accommodate all the eager Barbie fans.
"We actually had to open a second cinema and add an extra session, so one will start at 7.30pm and the other will start at 7.45pm," Ms Fearnley said.
"It's incredible how much anticipation there is for this movie."
To ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy the Barbie magic, Ms Fearnley encouraged attendees to arrive early, even if they have pre-bought their seats.
"The atmosphere is going to be amazing, and we want everyone to soak it all in," she urged.
"Expect a sea of pink and a lot of girly goodness."
The cinema has been having a good run during school holidays with films such as Transformers and Elemental but with the hype around Barbie and Oppenheimer, Ms Fearnley expects even more attendees.
"It's been the most anticipated film we've had so far," she said.
"With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling involved, the hype is real."
READ MORE:
The ladies night extravaganza kicks off on Wednesday night, July 19 a day before the official release of the movie.
Ms Fearnley said they have scheduled an impressive six sessions a day to accommodate the eager Barbie fans.
"It's a movie for all ages, where young kids and older ones alike can relive their Barbie dreams," she said.
To enhance the movie experience, Reading Cinemas Dubbo will be providing all the classic cinema treats.
"We'll have popcorn machines working overtime and pink choc tops for that extra indulgence," she said.
"It's going to be lots of fun, with lots of pink everywhere."
Ms Fearnley encouraged attendees to embrace the pink theme and dress to impress, with workers also wearing pink - including the boys.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.