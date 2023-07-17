A Dubbo man is heading to Canada to assist in the emergency response to record wildfires sweeping the nation.
Terence Siriwardena, of the Dubbo SES Unit, is one of eight SES disaster management experts who flew to Vancouver to join the fight against the fires which have been declared the worst in Canada's recorded history.
The group - also including volunteers from Broken Hill, Grafton, Yass, Camden Haven and Hay - will make up part of a new contingent of around 40 Australians who will be in Canada for up to six weeks.
"We appreciate the support of our Canadian colleagues during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires and it is with deep appreciation that we continue to return the favour with our fourth emergency services deployment during this difficult fire season that Canada is facing," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said
"I thank these men and women who are leaving their homes and loved ones to help their international colleagues battle this huge number of fires."
"I wish them well, thank them for the hard work they will undertake in Canada and look forward to their safe return."
Canada has had more 3,900 fires burn through more than 9.7 million hectares since March, almost twice the amount of bush and grass which was burnt in NSW during the 2019 to 2020 Black Summer bushfires.
Mr Siriwardena is the third SES member from Dubbo who has assisted in the response so far.
In May, logistics specialists Andrew Fletcher and Tony Morris from Dubbo jetted off to Canada as part of the first Australian deployment to the country.
"I'm pretty pleased to have the opportunity to go and give them a hand," Mr Fletcher said at the time.
"I think it's marvellous the way the emergency management community around the world works together."
Joining the eight SES volunteers are 22 firefighters from the RFS, 15 from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and three from both the Fire and Rescue NSW and Forestry Corporation NSW.
Following briefings in Sydney and Brisbane, Mr Siriwardena departed for Vancouver on Saturday, July 14.
"At the NSW SES, we know that protracted campaigns put incredible strains on human resources," NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said.
"We're proud to be able to offer the assistance of some of our most skilled members in this fourth deployment to Canada.
"At short notice we've seen people put their hand up for this deployment - it wouldn't be possible without the support of their workplaces, family and loved ones."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
