Dubbo SES volunteer Terence Siriwardena helps Canada in bushfire response

By Allison Hore
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
A Dubbo man is heading to Canada to assist in the emergency response to record wildfires sweeping the nation.

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

