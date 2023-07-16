What started as a hobby has become a career for one Dubbo couple.
After seven years as members of CrossFit Dubbo, school teacher Katelyn Wilson and her builder husband Thomas Wilson had the opportunity to take on the business themselves.
Although it's a massive change for the pair, they said the decision was a no brainer.
"We signed up to the gym seven years ago because we wanted to do cool things and we had the opportunity about six months ago to make it our business," Ms Wilson said.
"This venture is completely new for us but we're very excited, and we're very passionate about it."
CrossFit Dubbo was founded in 2012 by former farmer and world-ranking CrossFitter, Duncan Stephens.
In the years since then, Mr Stephens has built up a thriving CrossFit community and has helped hundreds of locals achieve their fitness goals.
Ready to move on, Mr Stephens handed over the reins of the BlueRidge Business Park gym to the Wilsons.
For Thomas and Katelyn, the gym is about more than just staying active.
"CrossFit is such a big part of our lifestyle, it's not just coming in and doing a workout or exercising a couple of days a week. Our closest friends are here at CrossFit Dubbo and the community is amazing," said Ms Wilson.
"That was probably the biggest draw for us - the people who we get to surround ourselves with every time we come here."
To celebrate the new management, CrossFit Dubbo held an Open Day on Sunday, July 16th. Attendees were able to enjoy a free workout session and an Olympic lifting and strongman display.
Mr Wilson said the event was a good way to show the community what CrossFit is all about.
"You can challenge yourself every day, learn new things and progress with the movements," he said.
"We didn't really know what to expect today but it's been really good - we've had a lot of interest and a lot of members are here."
CrossFit Dubbo's classes are "universally scalable" and cater to people of all genders, ages and fitness levels.
"Just coming into the gym and seeing what it's about is a huge step, especially for people who are not necessarily already fit or don't work out regularly. We were stoked that some of those people came along today," said Ms Wilson.
"I feel like women haven't had the opportunity to do some of the cool things that you get to do when you're part of CrossFit - challenging ourselves with gymnastics movements and strength."
"So this is a really cool space and I'm really excited that our kids get to grow up seeing this as the norm."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
