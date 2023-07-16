A Dubbo pizzeria has served up a slice of generosity with a $20,000 donation to a local charity.
Domino's Dubbo, a locally-owned franchise, awarded the funding to LeaderLife on Friday, July 14 as part of a store grant program funded by Domino's charity, Give for Good.
Owner Josh Arnold said the money will go towards funding the purchase of seven beehives and accessories for a LeaderLife youth program that aims to engage disadvantaged young people in education.
"Our relationship with LeaderLife is relatively new, however we have seen the impact they've had in providing a more positive outlook for disengaged young people across the region," he said.
"This unique program connects with kids through agriculture, giving them a more meaningful focus and way to spend their time. Who knows, it could also inspire the next pizza maker to come up with a unique flavoured pizza!"
LeaderLife supports around 300 children and young people across the region each year. They say the grant will help them to connect these young people more with learning, training and job opportunities.
"We are grateful for the investment of Domino's Dubbo in our young people, who are our future," Joh Leader, founder and CEO of LeaderLife, said.
"Our program also benefits the wider community by eventually providing locals with access to fresh local produce that is grown with love and having a big social impact."
"This gives young people a greater sense of purpose in being able to give back to the community that supports them."
The grant to LeaderLife is one of seven awarded from $137,000 raised on Domino's for Good Day, held in February this year.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
