A senior police officer has admitted that if domestic violence offenders want to breach court orders aimed at protecting survivors, then "they're going to go and breach it."
Speaking after a four-day police crackdown targeting DV perpetrators, NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner and Western Region Commander, Scott Tanner, said apprehended violence orders (AVOs) were a "great tool" to restrict people's behaviours.
"If they weren't in place, there wouldn't be people held to account. They do offer a level of protection," he said.
"There is something in place that provides an extra layer of comfort and certainty."
The state-wide police crackdown, named Operation Amarok III, ran from July 12 to July 15 and involved officers from all police area commands and districts in NSW, as well as various proactive and specialist units.
In the Western region, which covers areas such as Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo, there were 85 people arrested which resulted in 172 charges being laid.
Of those, there were 25 people arrested who had been "actively avoiding police."
Mr Tanner said the approach on who to target was based on a risk assessment model.
"The higher the risk to a victim, the higher response police will put into targeting that person," he said.
"It doesn't matter if they're a high risk target or a low risk target, everyone who commits domestic violence will face the sanctions of police and the courts."
Mr Tanner said during this four-day period, all on-duty officers were focused on targeting DV offenders and on a normal day-to-day basis, the crime takes up 40 per cent of police response time.
"Even though we put an operation name around it, this is daily business for us," he said.
"When we focus on an operation, we bring it to light a lot more and it hopefully encourages people to come forward and report domestic violence."
This was the third iteration of this particular operation and Mr Tanner confirmed it would not be the last.
"The thing with domestic violence is its not a problem owned by police, it's a problem owned by the community," he added.
"We really all have to work together. Whether that's raising your own family in an appropriate way, setting clear expectations and when you are aware of any domestic violence happening, that you report it."
Mr Tanner has worked in the Western district for more than two decades.
He said during this time, he had seen a spike in DV offences throughout "pockets" of the region, but made a point of noting the crime was an issue in every town across the west.
"We've also got to be conscious of how the victims are treated and supported," he said.
"If we can provide further support to victims, that gives them the strength and the courage to get out of these domestic violence circles. Likewise, we do need the offender to take responsibility and that starts at a very young age."
One "significant" arrest made in the Western region came in Gunnedah's Stanley Street on Sunday, July 16.
A 24-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his back and taken to Gunnedah Hospital in a stable condition.
Following inquiries, a 17-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Gunnedah Police Station. He was charged with wound with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at a Children's Court on July 26.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
