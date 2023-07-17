Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Thomas Hill, 50, attends Dubbo Local Court for string of charges

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 18 2023 - 10:11am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image.
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image.

Magistrate Gary Wilson said he "hopes to never see" a man in court again, after sentencing him to a 15 month community correction order for a string of charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.