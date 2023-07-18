Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Vinnies preparing to hold Dubbo Community Sleepout in August

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Do you think you have what it takes to brave the cold for a good cause?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.