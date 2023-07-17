Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's rental increases come from cost of living crisis

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 18 2023 - 10:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rentals in the region have slowly increased over the past 12 months. Picture file image
Rentals in the region have slowly increased over the past 12 months. Picture file image

Dubbo, Orange, and Bathurst, three major regional centres, have experienced notable changes in rental prices during the March quarter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.