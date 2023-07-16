Daily Liberal
Jonathon Winters, 31, faces multiple charges in Dubbo Local Court

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:58am, first published 4:30am
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

A man has earned himself a 12 month community correction order after he stole a Snap Fitness employee's wallet and AirPods.

