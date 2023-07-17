When we imagine homelessness a country town is rarely the first image that comes to mind.
According to data compiled by peak body Homelessness NSW, there are 285.6 homeless people for every 10,000 residents in the Walgett council area, compared to just 170 per 10,000 in the City of Sydney.
When Kim Sullivan, a community troubleshooter at the Walgett-based Dharriwaa Elders Group, heard the news she was not surprised.
"The data has been visible for years and years and still no government has had the guts to do what is needed," she said.
"Everyone knows that our life expectancy is bad. Resources must be immediately devoted to improving the quantity and quality of social housing and supported accommodation services in Walgett."
Ms Sullivan said the elders group is currently working with 22 "complex needs" clients who have been homeless for many years and are couch surfing or housed temporarily in Walgett motels.
"I work with the homeless of Walgett every day and I find it hard to understand why Australian governments have ignored their need for safe places to stay," she said.
"It's cruel, and the trauma they live with every day because they are homeless is digging them into early graves."
Homelessness in Walgett disproportionately impacts Indigenous people.
While 21 per cent of residents in the Walgett Shire Council area are Indigenous they make up 28 per cent of the area's homeless population.
Youth and the elderly are also over-represented. Forty-seven per cent of Walgett's homeless are over the age of 55 and 16.7 per cent are youth under the age of 19.
Gamilaraay Elder Christine Corby, CEO of Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service (WAMS), said homelessness has wide-reaching impacts on the area's community health outcomes.
"The burden of homelessness in our community affects the whole community," she said.
"Homelessness brings despair. If we don't fix the causes of this despair then we are contributing to greater mental health issues for our community and requiring holistic care responses from WAMS and the community sector that we are barely resourced to provide."
Ms Corby said the medical service was fighting a "losing battle" to reduce chronic disease and promote community wellbeing while members of the community "continue to suffer from homelessness and overcrowded housing."
According to Homelessness NSW, only 4.7 per cent of total dwellings in Walgett are set aside for social housing - well short of the 10 per cent target they say is required to meet the needs of the community.
"The number of people experiencing homelessness is already far too high and the rising cost of living and impacts from a lack of affordable rentals is increasing those at risk and experiencing homelessness," Homelessness NSW CEO Trina Jones said.
Ms Sullivan said much of the existing social housing in town is over 50 years old, built without climate and energy efficiency and now in need of multiple repairs. She said all dwellings are fully occupied and many are over-crowded.
The Dharriwaa Elders Group and WAMS are calling on the government to urgently address the need for more social housing in the area.
"Everyone deserves privacy and has the right to raise their family in comfort and safety," Ms Corby said.
"I call on the Walgett Shire Council to work urgently with NSW and Commonwealth governments and the NSW Aboriginal Land Council to provide every resident with safe shelter and a place to call home."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
