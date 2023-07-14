As a teenager, Alice Miller thought she knew exactly what her future would look like.
"I remember saying this to my boss when I was 17... 'I'm going to have a house on the sea and it's going to have a circle window and I'm going to sit in that window and I'm going to watch the ocean all day while my husband's at work'.
"I was going to be an interior designer and live a life of luxury."
It's not quite how things turned out.
At nineteen, dragged along to a rodeo she didn't want to go to, Ms Miller met Tim.
"My sister wanted to go to a rodeo that was a couple hours away. She didn't have a way to get there and she convinced me to drive her.
"Tim had been dragged along by his friends. We met and just hit it off."
Within six weeks they decided to move in together.
"It's really, really corny but it was love at first site. We just knew. We could see our future."
Four years later, at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, he proposed.
"It was hilarious. He clung to the side of the building because he was terrified of heights."
During that time, and the years to follow, Ms Miller held a range of different careers. A 50 to 60 hour work week was the norm.
In 2020 it all changed. Her husband was killed, and her daughter was seriously injured in a car accident.
"I needed time off to help [my daughter]. And to grieve losing my husband, her losing her dad. You just regroup after something like that."
Then her mother needed major heart surgery.
Needing to be busy she started organising her mum's house. It brought Ms Miller a sense of peace.
With a nudge from her family, Ms Miller realised she could turn organising into a career.
Clarity Imagined was born.
For the last two years, Ms Miller has helped people across Dubbo and the central west bring order into their homes.
"Not everyone can organise their space, not everyone has the ability, or the vision to know what products they need to buy. Not everyone has the time."
The organising pro's first step is always the pantry.
"There's no emotion attached to it. I found it really hard going through Tim's things so I find the pantry is a good place to start because it's either in date or it's out of date. It's either got weevils or it doesn't have weevils. There's a really clear set of guidelines."
Organising sentimental items is a bigger challenge.
Ms Miller said it can be emotionally draining for both the client and herself, which is why she recommends doing it in small chunks.
"Once you start to get emotionally drained productivity slows exponentially. And you don't want to go away from the session feeling like you've got nothing left for the rest of the night when you've still got to cook dinner and look after the kids," she said.
"Plan it out. Let's do it in the morning and then let's have you do something in the afternoon you enjoy doing so that you're not feeling down and out for the rest of the day."
The skills she's picked up in her previous careers, from the planning needed to cook for 20 shearers at a time to her background as a cabinetmaker all help to shape her work.
Ms Miller is open about the past that led her to creating the successful business. She wants to build trust with her clients and let them know she's been through things as well.
"If you don't know me, why would you let me into your children's rooms?"
While it's "absolutely not" the dream she had of sitting by the ocean, Ms Miller said she loves her work. Not only being able to transform her clients homes, but also for the boost it brings to their mental health, just like it did for her when she first started sorting her mum's house.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.