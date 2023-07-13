Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo farmer Shane Kilby says more needs to be done to tackle rural vet shortage

AH
By Allison Hore
July 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.