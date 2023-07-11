The decision to close an aged care facility due to it being "not suitable" has created uncertainty for dozens of residents and staff members.
While no timeline on a closure has been set, Catholic Healthcare has confirmed the doors will be shut at St Mary's Villa facility on Darling Street.
The 36 residents at St Mary's and their families are already being consulted about relocating to Catholic Healthcare's other facility in the city, the Holy Spirit home, or other locations in Dubbo or elsewhere.
"This has been a difficult decision but a responsible one," Catholic Healthcare's acting chief executive officer, Josh McFarlane, said.
"Prior to belonging to Catholic Healthcare, the St Mary's Villa building was used as a men's refuge. St Mary's Village is just not a suitable building for higher acuity residents and will not be able to meet the future care needs of the Dubbo community.
"The rooms are not designed for infrastructure like mechanical lifters which we need to support our residents with high care and specialist dementia care needs. When residents don't have the appropriate amenities in aged care, they are more likely to be transferred to hospital, which of course places additional pressure on the health system.
"By contrast our other Dubbo home, Holy Spirit, has large single rooms with ensuites, more useable outdoors spaces, and a specialist dementia unit. We are now working through individualised plans with each of our 36 St Mary's Villa residents and their families. We're deploying extra staff to St Mary's Villa to support a smooth transition for residents."
Mr McFarlane also confirmed Catholic Healthcare has begun working to transfer staff to Holy Spirit or elsewhere within the organisation. If a place within the Catholic Healthcare network can not be found for staff, they will be offered redundancies as well as support and outplacement services.
"We understand how challenging this is for residents, families, staff and other members of the St Mary's Village community. But we will help each and every one of the residents to transition into a new home," Mr McFarlane added.
"St Mary's Villa, Dubbo will continue to operate until all residents have secured suitable accommodation."
Catholic Healthcare, a not-for-profit, runs 42 aged care homes and 13 retirement living communities.
"We also remain committed to the Dubbo community and will continue to provide quality residential aged care at Holy Spirit, as well as our home and community services throughout the region."
As difficult as the decision was to close, Mr McFarlane stated all aged care providers need to be responsible for their facilities, residents and their families.
"We have exciting plans for how we can improve our aged care services in the future, and that means ensuring we offer the most appropriate accommodation, now and in the future," he said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
