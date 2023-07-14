Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

NSW Government returns three land parcels to Narromine Local Aboriginal Land Council

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wiradjuri man who sits on the Aboriginal land council for Narromine said the community "really appreciate" getting back three parcels of Aboriginal land from the NSW Government - but they hope to get back more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.