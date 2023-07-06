Ben Knaggs has been part of a number of Dubbo Kangaroos seasons and he believes there is something different about this group.
The hard-working forward will help guide the Roos this weekend when they host Orange Emus, on one of the biggest days of the year.
While a lot of the hype for the day is off the field for Ladies' Day, it's an important match for the home side and their chances at pushing for a finals spot.
With Orange City and Cowra on their heels, the Roos are still searching for a bit of consistency, something Knaggs believes can be difficult without the same squad each week.
"Since probably about round four it seems someone is either injured or dropping out," he said.
"I think 'Ando' (Anderson) is really stepping up at the moment with his leadership while Tommy Keorstz is away.
"He is leading the boys around the park really well. The result on the weekend was positive for us, even though we didn't win.
"We just stuck it out and hopefully with this weekend we can stick it to Emus."
The annual Roos Ladies Day will see one side of the oval completely packed out with spectators, providing a great atmosphere for the matches and none are bigger than the first grade match.
Both sides are still well in the hunt for a top-two spot and Knaggs is confident the Roos can turn up in front of a big home crowd.
"Emus are playing very good rugby at the moment and beat Bathurst last week," he said.
"We've got a few injuries at the moment but everyone is up for the challenge especially being Ladies Day at home.
"We try to make our home ground a bit of a fortress throughout the year and hopefully we can keep that going into Saturday."
Emus shocked some onlookers last weekend when they ran down Bathurst late to hand the current ladder leaders their first loss of the season, a win which will no doubt give them plenty of confidence heading into this week.
The home side will wear specially designed jerseys on the weekend with Kaiden Hill and Justin Clarke having input in the jerseys which also help celebrate NAIDOC Week.
All of the jerseys will be up for auction following the matches, with the proceeds going to various local charities.
Orange City's push for third spot on the Blowes Cup ladder will take them across to Cowra on Saturday in a massive match for both sides.
City (fourth) sits just two points above Cowra on the ladder heading into the final four matches of the season and faces a tough run home against Bathurst and Orange Emus as well as Forbes.
But coming off a strong win last weekend over Dubbo, there is no doubt City will be ready to fire once again and continue their impressive 2023 season.
Expect a fired-up Bathurst Bulldogs outfit this weekend at Ashwood Park after their unbeaten run ended at the hands of Emus.
However, like all good sides, expect Bathurst to be firing on all cylinders come Saturday when Forbes is in town.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
