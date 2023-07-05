Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The Bindyi Club hosted a Astley Cup luncheon to celebrate 100 years of the event

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Dubbo High/College students from near and far made their way to the Dubbo RSL on Saturday to celebrate 100 years of the Astley Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.