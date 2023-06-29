A Poppy Channing masterclass has helped lead the Bathurst High girls soccer side to a 3-1 Astley Cup win over Dubbo College.
Channing scored a goal of her while assisting another at Apex Oval to score vital Cup points for the visitors on day two of Bathurst's tie against Dubbo.
A Junior Matildas squad member in the past, Channing couldn't wipe the smile off her face after the match.
"It was very intense, it was up and down but it was a good game," she said.
It was the superstar herself who opened the scoring, hitting a long-range left shot through the legs of the Dubbo keeper to give Bathurst a 1-0 lead.
Scoring just three minutes into the match is something Manning believed calmed a lot of the Bathurst side down.
"I was so happy it went in," she said.
"I was very shocked, it was on my left foot too. I think getting that early goal really set us up.
"From there we had a really solid game but we had to hang in there.
"We were lucky our forward Jasmine (Mitchell) could put a few away for us."
Bathurst striker Jasmine Mitchell made the most of her chances up front, firing a shot past the Dubbo keeper to extend the lead.
It was Mitchell and Channing combining for the third goal as well, with the latter chipping a clever through ball through to her striker who calmly slotted the ball in the bottom left corner.
A late goal to Dubbo's Ava Galea gave the home side some hope but Bathurst held on to take a comfortable win.
All of Dubbo College's students turned out on Thursday to watch three sports at Apex Oval and Channing admitted the atmosphere was quite special.
"We could hear it on the field but Dubbo were super loud so next year we need to step up our cheering," she said.
"If we do that then I think we've got it in the bag."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
