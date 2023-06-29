Daily Liberal
Bathurst's Poppy Channing starred in the 3-1 Astley Cup soccer win

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
A Poppy Channing masterclass has helped lead the Bathurst High girls soccer side to a 3-1 Astley Cup win over Dubbo College.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

