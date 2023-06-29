A dominant performance in the rugby league and girls' soccer has helped Bathurst High claim victory over Dubbo College in their Astley Cup tie.
Bathurst won two of the five sports on Thursday, earning enough to points to defeat Dubbo and finish second behind Orange in the overall standings.
Here's what unfolded on day two.
Bathurst proved far too strong during a sometimes fiery rugby league battle at Apex Oval.
Both sides had players sent to the sin-bin but the match finished 30-8 in favour of the visitors.
Dane Fuller grabbed two tries for the hosts but Bathurst player Gabe Langdon said his side controlled the match well.
"It was pretty good, all the boys got around it at the end," he said.
"I think we play pretty good under pressure personally, our big forwards love it."
Bathurst may have had the highly-regarded Jeorge Collins in its lineup, but the two schools couldn't be split in the tennis finishing 50-50 in points.
The sport had been moved to Thursday due to Wednesday's rain and a number of even matches were played out, with Dubbo's Alexis Pfeiffer and Spencer Coote putting in brave efforts for the hosts while the talented Collins was a standout for the visitors.
A ding-dong high jump battle between Dubbo's Saxbii Shaw and Poppy Channing of Bathurst highlighted an exciting morning of athletics at Barden Park.
The hosts finished as victors, scoring a 72-28 win, with Max McAneney living up to the hype and starring for the hosts.
Channing was a standout for Bathurst on the track and in the high jump but the likes of Shaw and Flynn Eggleton also impressed for Dubbo.
Dubbo's boys soccer side were classy from start to finish in their match on Thursday, winning 3-0 to give the home side a big advantage heading into the final two events.
Brad Boney-Chillie and Bailey Auld led the way for Dubbo College against a tough Bathurst outfit.
The young gun scored a wonderful goal of her own before setting another up in Bathurst's 3-1 win.
The Junior Matildas player described the match as "intense" but she proved the difference in what was a crucial victory.
Netball: Dubbo wins 52-34 (60-40)
Basketball: Bathurst wins 70-69 (50-50)
Hockey: Bathurst wins 5-0 (86-14)
Athletics: Dubbo wins (72-28)
Tennis: Six-all draw (50-50)
Boys' soccer: Dubbo wins 3-0 (80-20)
Girls' soccer: Bathurst wins 3-1 (75-25)
Rugby league: Bathurst wins 30-8 (79-21)
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
