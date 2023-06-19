Indigenous women from around Dubbo have had the chance to kickstart construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing careers.
Head contractors Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure welcomed nine work experience students to their site to experience what it is like working on a large-scale infrastructure project in their home town.
The Sista's in Trade program connects local employers and training organisations, providing an excellent platform for local First Nations women to start a new career.
As part of the week-long program, the women had the opportunity to experience first-hand the New Dubbo Bridge construction site, shadowed supervisors and were involved in a safety walk, letterbox drop and stone survey.
Workers from Abergeldie, the successful contractor building the bridge, enjoyed sharing their knowledge and experience, including their thoughts on what it's like to be a woman in construction.
"We jumped at the chance to be part of the Sista's in Trade Program, we would love more women to join the Abergeldie team in Dubbo, working on a project that really is going to transform traffic in Dubbo and regional NSW," Joanna Linehan, Communications and Engagement Manager- Abergeldie Infrastructure, said.
"Abergeldie are making Dubbo our regional NSW hub and even after the bridge is built, we'll need a core workforce, based in Dubbo to work on projects throughout regional NSW."
According to the Australian Property Journal, only one in 10 women are construction workers and they only take up 13 percent of the industry.
Ms Linehan said women only "generally make up a very small percentage of the workforce", especially in key industries such as building and construction.
"At Abergeldie, we are all about building better communities and one way we can do that is a firm commitment to support and encourage women to join our team," she said.
"Whether it be on site as a labourer, a truck driver, traffic controller or engineer- we encourage more women to get out there and break down the barriers in male dominated trades and industries."
The Sista's in Trade program includes:
After the work experience week, Abergeldie received a number of resumes from the participants who would like to work with the organisation.
"We are in the recruitment process at the moment," Ms Linehan.
Funded by the Australian Government Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Bamara delivers Sista's in Trade through the Local Jobs Program in partnership with VERTO and BEST Employment Ltd.
To find out more about the project and opportunities to be a part of this project visit Newell Highway Upgrade - New Dubbo Bridge project | Transport for NSW.
