It was a day that was to be celebrated in style and so Irene Smith's family descended on Dubbo for a birthday party to remember.
Ms Smith's family came from far and wide to celebrate her 100th birthday at The Garden Hotel on Saturday, June 10 - one day before her actual birthday.
With a special appearance from Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson and Member for Dubbo and National Party leader Dugald Saunders, the event was a momentous occasion.
The Daily Liberal photographer was there to capture some of the fun and you can check out the photos in the gallery below.
Family came from as far as South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, the Central Coast and other parts of New South Wales for the event.
On Sunday, June 11 the family participated in a special tea ceremony, where they used tea cups and spoons Ms Smith collected in the 1950s.
Her children, Bruce, Mark and Heather said their mother was the most generous, loving, nonjudgmental and resilient person you could ever meet.
"She is a tower of strength for all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and is an inspiration to many, has always had a strong faith and is uplifting to all those around her," they said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
