Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

NAB branches in Warren, Wellington and Gilgandra to close in August

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some bank customers in the region will soon face journeys of up to an hour to reach their nearest bank branch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.