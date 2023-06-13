Some bank customers in the region will soon face journeys of up to an hour to reach their nearest bank branch.
The National Australia Bank (NAB) announced last week it would be closing down its branches in Wellington, Warren and Gilgandra in August - leaving customers hoping to access in-person banking services no choice but to travel to Dubbo.
For NAB customers in Warren that means a two-hour - or 216 kilometre - round trip just to visit the bank.
The closure of NAB's Gilgandra branch will leaves Bendigo Bank as the town's only operating bank.
Among the reasons for the closures, NAB cited the impending opening of a new $2.5 million banking hub in Dubbo. Expected to open in mid July, the Macquarie Street hub will employ more than 40 bankers to serve the personal, business and agribusiness banking needs of the region.
NAB says a decline in foot traffic over the past few years also drove the decision.
Forty seven per cent of Gilgandra customers, 48 per cent of Wellington customers and 50 percent of Warren customers have only visited their local branch once in the last 12 months.
While most customers are registered for online banking - 68 per cent in Wellington, 66 per cent in Gilgandra and 63 per cent in Warren - around seven percent of NAB's clients at these branches currently rely solely on in-person services.
NAB says customers will still be able to withdraw cash, deposit cash and cheques and check their account balances in person at the local post office.
NAB has previously drawn criticism from the Finance Sector Union (FSU) for failing to join the Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Westpac in pausing the closure of regional bank branches while the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs Committee conducts their inquiry into bank branch closures.
"The NAB's behaviour is outrageous, completely out of step with community expectations and in breach of its social license," FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano said in April.
NAB defended their decision, telling the inquiry closing a branch is "not done lightly" and is made with consideration of the number of customers visiting the branch, the availability of alternative banking options and staffing levels.
"The way we shop, get our news, work and learn, is unrecognisable from 20 years ago," NAB retail executive Krissie Jones said.
"More of our customers are choosing to manage their finances digitally, preferring the convenience and accessibility of telephone, online and mobile banking."
The last day of operation for the NAB branches at 2 Swift Street in Wellington and 13B Burton Street in Warren will be on Tuesday, August 22.
The Gilgandra branch at 58 Miller Street will close after Thursday, August 24.
