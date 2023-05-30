As the National Australia Bank (NAB) defends their decision to go ahead with a number of regional bank branch closures, new details have emerged about their new $2.5 million banking hub in Dubbo.
The Macquarie Street banking hub - announced on Monday, May 29 - will employ more than 40 bankers to serve the personal, business and agribusiness banking needs of Dubbo and the wider region.
"Dubbo is a thriving regional city, an increasingly popular tourist destination and a primary centre of the wider Orana region," NAB Retail Executive Kylie Sharpe said.
"NAB's multi-million-dollar investment in Dubbo is a long-term commitment and our new banking hub will provide a state of the art, modern environment for our customers to do their banking with us."
When open, the new hub will have an open plan teller service area, meeting rooms with video conferencing technology, self-service machines in a 24/7 accessible lobby and a digital banking education space.
With the base stage of construction complete, contractors are now putting the finishing touches on the branch and working on wall frames and electrical services.
"You only have to look around Dubbo to see the exciting major projects getting underway including the new Dubbo bridge, which is why the city is becoming a major drawcard and an investment destination," Ms Sharpe said.
"And while dozens of our tradespeople are on-site over the next couple of months, they're also part of the community and helping put extra cash in the tills of local bakeries, cafes and coffee shops."
The announcement of the new Dubbo hub comes as NAB has received criticism for their decision to close a number of rural and regional bank branches.
In April, the Finance Sector Union (FSU) slammed NAB for failing to join the Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Westpac in pausing the closure of regional bank branches while the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs Committee conducts their inquiry into bank branch closures.
Since the inquiry began, NAB have announced the closure of further branches in Jeparit and Inverloch in Victoria in July and said they will go ahead with the closure of branches in Boonah in Queensland and Queanbeyan in NSW.
"The NAB's behaviour is outrageous, completely out of step with community expectations and in breach of its social license," FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano said.
NAB defended their decision, telling the inquiry 93 per cent of customer transactions now take place online and only 3 per cent of personal banking customers solely used physical branches to conduct their banking
"The way we shop, get our news, work and learn, is unrecognisable from 20 years ago. More of our customers are choosing to manage their finances digitally, preferring the convenience and accessibility of telephone, online and mobile banking," NAB retail executive Krissie Jones said.
"Closing a branch is not done lightly and is made with consideration of the number of customers visiting the branch, the availability of alternative banking options and our ability to attract talented bankers to serve our customers.
"When a closure takes place, our local team works closely with customers up until the closure, to ensure they are aware of the banking options that will continue to be available."
NAB say they have invested over $18 million in the last 18 months into branches across regional NSW, with recent refurbishments completed or in progress in Orange, Bathurst, Armidale, Tamworth, Albury, Wagga, Parkes, Inverell and Narrabri.
The new NAB hub in Dubbo is due to open its doors in mid July.
