NAB reveals details of new $2.5 million Dubbo banking hub

By Allison Hore
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:35am, first published 4:30am
As the National Australia Bank (NAB) defends their decision to go ahead with a number of regional bank branch closures, new details have emerged about their new $2.5 million banking hub in Dubbo.

