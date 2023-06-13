Whether you're looking for a boisterous buddy or quiet companion a cat could be your purrfect match.
And what better way to welcome one into the family than to adopt?
This Saturday, June 17, the Animal Welfare League NSW Dubbo branch is hosting a cat and kitten adoption day at Petbarn Dubbo. They say the day will be a great opportunity for prospective adopters to meet cats before bringing one home.
"Hopefully it will result in some adoptions because we are just getting so many requests from people wanting to surrender cats and kittens," Janet Rose, animal welfare officer with the Animal Welfare League NSW Dubbo branch said.
"We're choc-a-block full, we can't take any more until we have some of these animals adopted. By adopting you're not just saving that cat, you're making space for the animals that are on a waiting list to be surrendered."
Among the cats available for adoption are ginger tabby siblings Lady Franklin and Burke.
"We'll have cats of a variety of colours and sexes and temperaments - hopefully there'll be someone that suits everybody," Ms Rose said.
"All the cats and kittens that we have up for adoption have been brought up in homes and socialised with other cats and a lot of them have socialised with cat-friendly dogs. They're not ferals - these are kittens and cats which will make nice family pets."
All cats come desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and worm and flea treated.
"Young adult cats will be $100 to adopt on the day, which is way less than what it actually costs to get their vet work done," Ms Rose said.
"And just for the adoption day the younger kittens will be $150. It's a huge saving and hopefully a good opportunity for people who are thinking of adding a cat to the family."
Every cat adopted on the day will also go home with a free kitten pack donated by Petbarn Dubbo which includes almost everything you'll need to help your new cat get settled in - including toys, treats, food and a bowl.
The cat adoption day will run from 8:30am until all cats are adopted or until 5:30pm when the store closes.
For more information about the cats available for adoption visit the Animal Welfare League NSW Dubbo Branch's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.