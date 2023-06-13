Daily Liberal
Dubbo Community Men's Shed builds boxes for quoll breeding program

BS
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 13 2023 - 10:00am
Dubbo Community Men's Shed Secretary John Gibson (left) holds up formply used by Philip Green and Robert Ferguson (not pictured) to build breeding boxes for Taronga zoo. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi
Dubbo Community Men's Shed Secretary John Gibson (left) holds up formply used by Philip Green and Robert Ferguson (not pictured) to build breeding boxes for Taronga zoo. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

The Dubbo Community Men's Shed has built close to 90 breeding boxes for endangered quolls at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

