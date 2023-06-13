David McGovern's decision to move to Cambodia to help educate displaced children is one he can justify pretty easily.
"Don't ever doubt your capacity to make a difference because somewhere in the world, somebody needs what you have to offer and I just happened to have found my answer to that question," he said.
"Be prepared to act, to step off the cliff - you might fall, but then again you might also fly."
Mr McGovern was the Catholic Mission diocesan director for Maitland/Newcastle, Bathurst and Wilcannia/Forbes Dioceses - the latter two cover Dubbo and the entire western area of the state - but has put things on hold to head overseas and help those in need.
Now based on the Mid North Coast, Mr McGovern departs on June 19 and his journey will take him to the township of Kampot where he will join the team at Safe Place Mission, a non-government organisation providing sanctuary to some of the most vulnerable children of Cambodia.
The organisation is dedicated to restoring safety and stability to the lives of orphans, homeless children from the streets, victims of sexual abuse, and children at risk of human trafficking.
While Mr McGovern states his journey isn't intended as a permanent move, he has committed himself to the humanitarian cause for at least the immediate future.
"This is a one-way ticket. I won't say I'm going forever, but I'm going indefinitely and time will tell what that period of time looks like, but I'm confident in making the move it'll turn out to be the right decision for me," he said.
Mr McGovern's decision to commit to the cause began in May 2022 when friend and Safe Place Mission's international director, Tim Stitt, invited him to Cambodia for a holiday.
The invitation was timely, offered as it was on a particularly poignant occasion.
"Tim reached out at a very significant time in my life, which is the birthday of my late daughter, Amber, on what would have been her 22nd birthday," Mr McGovern said.
"That initial trip was meant to be just a holiday to see Tim but I became impressed, humbled and astounded by what he was a part of over there, including this particular project called Safe Place Mission."
Having tragically also lost his son Brodie and wife Celena, Mr McGovern was ready to channel his grief into making a positive change in the lives of others.
He's put his career on hold to work as a volunteer English teacher with Safe Place Mission.
It is a decision Mr McGovern believes is right for himself and for the difference he can make to the lives of others.
