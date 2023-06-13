Daily Liberal
Former Bathurst and Wilcannia/Forbes Dioceses director headed to Cambodia

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
David McGovern is heading back to Cambodia to serve as a volunteer English teacher for the children of Safe Place Mission. Picture supplied
David McGovern's decision to move to Cambodia to help educate displaced children is one he can justify pretty easily.

