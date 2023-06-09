Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Irene Smith celebrates her 100th birthday

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 10 2023 - 11:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irene Smith (middle) with her three children Bruce, Mark and Heather. Picture supplied
Irene Smith (middle) with her three children Bruce, Mark and Heather. Picture supplied

One hundred years ago in Gilgandra a beautiful, kind and caring woman who would go on to raise more than $60,000 for cancer research and inspire local plays, was born.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.