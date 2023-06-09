One hundred years ago in Gilgandra a beautiful, kind and caring woman who would go on to raise more than $60,000 for cancer research and inspire local plays, was born.
Irene Smith, born in 1923, said she is thankful to be as healthy as she is, with a clear mind.
"It's a unique experience and I didn't think it would happen to me," she said.
When recalling some of her favourite memories, she said she had many great times with her siblings as a child, especially her brother Wally.
"Saturday was shopping day and we'd go to the local cafe and have a meal and then to the outdoor cinema to watch a movie," she said.
Ms Smith said her greatest achievement in life was raising her children and seeing them go on to have their own children. She has six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
"Life revolved around the children with school and sport and I enjoyed every minute," she said.
As for any advice for others who want to live a long life, Ms Smith said living was a gift.
"Do the best you can do every day, even through tough times, accept the challenges that come your way and cope with them cheerfully," she said.
Irene Smith (Semmler) was born on a farm on Monday, June 11, where she grew up with her three siblings.
Ms Smith would wake early in the morning to milk the cows before she would ride her horse or walk to school.
They both played Western District competitions together and travelled all over the Central West, slowly falling in love.
They married in 1951 before having four children - Neil who tragically passed away as a toddler, Bruce, Heather and Mark.
With two young children, the couple lived together on Warren Road but soon decided to move to South Dubbo.
Together they ran a corner shop on Bishop Street where they had twins Mark and Heather before moving to North Dubbo where all the children attended school.
According to her children, Ms Smith was an "extraordinary" woman who could turn a dirt patch into an amazing garden with florals, vegetables and orchards.
Ms Smith wasn't just talented in the garden but also with a sewing machine as she worked at Shalhoub's as a dressmaker where she made many gowns during and after the war for local balls.
She was also the inspiration behind the local play 'The Red Dress', as the original maker of the beautiful dress to inspire the story.
We thank you for your support, love, help and guidance throughout our lives, you have made such an impact on so many lives throughout your 100 years here.- Irene Smith's children
One of her creations is currently in the Western Plains Cultural Museum, where a beautiful wedding dress is on display.
At 81-years-old, Ms Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer and went to Jean Colvin House in Sydney for radiation treatment.
During her time there, she used her talents to sew dammit dolls for charity. She also raised more than $60,000 for cancer research.
Over the years, Ms Smith - also known as Mimmy - knit frogs, beanies, bears, cuddle bunnies and more for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ms Smith currently resides at Bracken House and spends her time in the garden, socialising with other people and organising Christmas musicals, plays and events.
Her children said their mother was the most generous, loving, nonjudgmental and resilient person you could ever meet.
"She is a tower of strength for all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and is an inspiration to many, has always had a strong faith and is uplifting to all those around her," they said.
When looking back on their memories with their mum, Bruce, the eldest of the three can recall one particular memory.
"I must've been 10-years-old and there was a big grassy tennis court at the tend of the railway in Dubbo and I would watch my mum, who was around 40 at that time play tennis," he said.
"I thought it was unbelievable that this old lady was so graceful and how fast she moved around the court."
Clearly inspired, Bruce himself went on to become a professional golf player.
Mark, her youngest son, laughs when thinking about his mother's cooking.
"There were always biscuits or cakes freshly baked when we came home from school," he said.
Mark said he never thought he lived without anything because he was truly loved and had everything he needed to have a happy childhood.
As Ms Smith's only daughter, Heather said she has had "so many amazing" memories with her mother.
"She made all of our clothes, not only because it was to make ends meet, but also because she was extremely talented," she said.
When asked if there was a special message that would like to give their mum on her special birthday, they had this to say:
"Mum, Mimmy, we love you more than you could ever imagine, you have been the best mother and grandmother," they said.
"We thank you for your support, love, help and guidance throughout our lives, you have made such an impact on so many lives throughout your 100 years here."
To celebrate the momentous occasion, Ms Smith's entire family will come together at The Garden Hotel, where there will be a special appearance from Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson.
Family will come from far and wide, including South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, the Central Coast and other parts of New South Wales.
The next day there will be a special tea ceremony, where they will use tea cups and spoons Ms Smith collected in the 1950s.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
