Dubbo's Pink Angels are among the local businesses and organisations which have been announced as finalists for this year's Western NSW Business Awards.
The Pink Angels - a local not-for-profit which assists breast cancer patients around western NSW - are one of six organisations which were announced as finalists for the category of Outstanding Community Organisation at this year's awards.
Held annually, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth and entrepreneurship and celebrates business success. Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director - Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year's finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent based in the region.
"I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and each year, these awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and resilience of our Western NSW business community," Ms Seccombe said.
"Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and iClick2Learn from Dubbo won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well."
Individual finalists from Dubbo are Kelly Johnson from Regand Park Early Childhood Education Centre who is up for Outstanding Employee, general manager of adult services at Westhaven Penny Gibbs who is up for Outstanding Young Business Leader and Westhaven CEO Andrew Everett who is up for Outstanding Business Leader.
Dubbo's Flair Finance is up against seven other start-ups for the title of Outstanding Start-up. Founded by Kirsty Colliver, Flair Finance is an independent mortgage broking firm which takes a "holistic approach to finance" to help clients achieve their financial goals and dreams of home ownership.
In the running for Excellence in Micro Business is Assurance Training & Sales - a local business which provides first aid supply and maintenance services as well as running first aid and resuscitation courses - and Central West Leadership Academy is one of four finalists in the Excellence in Sustainability category.
Beauty therapy and cosmetic medicine service the Skin Corrective Centre is in the running for Excellence in Small Business and Dubbo Square shopping centre and Summit Cranes are up for Excellence in Large Business.
All the winners will be announced at a gala dinner and award ceremony on Friday, June 23 at the Orange Ex Service Club. Western NSW Business Awards recipients will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in November.
"We couldn't think of a better partner than 123 Tix as they have been twice named the Western NSW Business of Year at our Awards," Ms Seccombe said.
"We are passionate about regional business and we look forward to recognising and celebrating those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership, innovation and pioneering achievements," Terry Wilcher, managing director of 123 Tix, said.
