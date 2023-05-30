Dubbo is set to be home to a new coffee shop but with a twist, the shop is inside a refurbished shipping container.
The proposed site will be based at 15 Douglas Mawson Road and is to be managed by the lessee of the land, Liquid Investments Pty Ltd.
The 14.7 square metre container will be used for takeaway food and drink purposes but mainly coffee sales.
A development application has been approved by Dubbo Regional Council, with the container to reside outside of Coffee Bean Roasting House.
The shop would be open six days a week (excluding Sunday), with temporary outdoor settings placed for customers to sit while waiting for their orders.
Food preparation and cooking would not be done inside the container.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
