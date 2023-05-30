Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

A new shipping container coffee shop is coming to Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shipping container coffee shop is on its way to Dubbo.
A shipping container coffee shop is on its way to Dubbo.

Dubbo is set to be home to a new coffee shop but with a twist, the shop is inside a refurbished shipping container.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.