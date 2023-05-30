A host of community groups from Dubbo and Wellington have received financial boosts after recently receiving cheques to help fund programs.
Dubbo Regional Council presented the eight community groups with the cheques last week which has drawn funds from the Community Services Fund and Financial Assistance Program.
"It is a pleasure to be able to recognise and support the hard work these organisations are doing in our community," Cr Dickerson said.
"It is also inspiring to hear the variety of stories and the different aspects of the community that these groups are involved in."
There were six recipients of the Community Services Fund cheques with Dubbo and District Family Historical Society receiving $957.44 for their local newspaper preservation project.
Dubbo and District Pipe Band have received $2,300 for new member's kits and maintenance.
Emmanuel Care Centre has been given $3,400 to raise awareness about the difference between quality donations and unusable waste.
Orana Heights Public School P&C Association secured $9244.70 to build a school kitchen garden.
Orana Toy Library will get $996 for signage at their new site, meanwhile, Red Cross Wellington Branch has been given $500 for a new drinks refrigerator for their catering work at the Wellington Showground.
Two organisations received cheques from the Financial Assistance Program, with RSPCA NSW and Girls Brigade Dubbo both being assisted.
RSPCA NSW received $7,800 for targeted community outreach and subsidised pet medical care through their Dubbo Community People and Pet Day Out event.
Girls Brigade Dubbo's upcoming camp has been boosted by $4,100 from the fund.
Dubbo Regional Council's new grant program will open for applications in the new financial year.
