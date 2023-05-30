Daily Liberal
Eight community groups from Dubbo and Wellington have received funding assistance

By Newsroom
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:50am, first published 10:30am
Recipient organisation representatives with Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson (far right) and other Dubbo Regional Council staff. Picture supplied.
A host of community groups from Dubbo and Wellington have received financial boosts after recently receiving cheques to help fund programs.

