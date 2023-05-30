Ms Turner has vast experience in choral conducting and vocal studies having directed a wide variety of choirs and vocal ensembles from small acapella groups to select voice choirs and large massed choirs. During her tenure at Pymble Ladies' College her choirs were lauded and acclaimed, not only in NSW but nationally and internationally and have competed with considerable success in numerous eisteddfods and international competitions. Ms Turner has considerable teaching experience in both primary and secondary schools, not only in classroom music from Year 3 to HSC level, but in other areas of the performing arts as well. She is also an experienced HSC Marker. She has conducted several massed choral festivals, adjudicated many eisteddfods and performing arts competitions as well as having extensive performing experience in a variety of choral groups. Her love and knowledge of theatre and experience in several amateur and semiprofessional theatrical productions has also enabled her to produce and direct many plays and musicals.