Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Meet your 2023 Dubbo Eisteddfod adjudicators

May 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Eisteddfod 2023 adjudicators. Pictures supplied
Dubbo Eisteddfod 2023 adjudicators. Pictures supplied

The Dubbo Eisteddfod is fast approaching and the 2023 adjudicators for the annual event have officially been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.