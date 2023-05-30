A NIGHT detour will remain in place for part of this week and next week as work continues on an upgrade to a section of the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst.
Transport for NSW warned in March to expect 18 months of work on the 1.7-kilometre section at Vittoria Curve, near the Beekeeper's Inn, in what is the latest stage of the multi-year upgrade of the highway between Bathurst and Orange.
A night detour was announced last month and was originally going to run from Sunday to Thursday, May 14 to 18, Sunday to Thursday, May 21 to 25 and Sunday to Thursday, June 4 to 8.
Transport for NSW says, however, that the night detour will be in place for an extra week and will run from Sunday to Thursday, May 28 to June 1 and Sunday to Thursday, June 4 to 8 (weather permitting).
It says the work at Vittoria Curve includes asphalting to provide an improved road surface and the removal of trees and vegetation in preparation for widening the road as part of a safety upgrade.
Work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
During the night work hours, traffic is being diverted via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney.
READ MORE:
Motorists are being asked to allow an additional 15 minutes of travel time due to the detour.
Transport for NSW says, however, that access to the Mitchell Highway will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
Apart from the road widening, Transport for NSW says its 18-month upgrade of the Vittoria Curve section of the highway will include the construction of a protected right-turn bay and the installation of flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line.
Recent work on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange has included highway widening and an intersection upgrade at Oaky Creek Lane, west of the Beekeeper's Inn; the installation of flexible barriers and rumble strips and addition of new turning lanes at East Guyong; and tree removal and highway widening at Vittoria East.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.