Dubbo zoo elephant keeper upskills with Auslan to help deaf guests

Updated May 30 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Christina Nicholas is a zookeeper at the Taronga Western Plains zoo. Picture supplied
Zookeeper Christina Nicholas hopes her new Auslan skills will help her share her love of elephants with more people and create a more inclusive visitor experience for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

