Zookeeper Christina Nicholas hopes her new Auslan skills will help her share her love of elephants with more people and create a more inclusive visitor experience for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
She is one of 15 Taronga Western Plains Zoo staff who have attended Auslan training at Dubbo TAFE with the aim of improving guest experiences for some of the 16,000 Australians who use Auslan at home, according to the last census.
"My role includes lots of public speaking," Ms Nicholas, who has been a full-time zookeeper working with Asian Elephants for the past six years, said.
"I was really interested in learning Auslan so that I could broaden my communication skills to equally reach all communities and enhance visitor experiences.
"Although I'm still practising, I have been able to pass on some basic skills to some of my colleagues who are really interested in learning as well."
Ms Nicholas said there have already been times where her classmates and co-workers have made use of their new skills to help hearing impaired guests.
"Our Guest Experience team also attended the training and there have been several occasions now where they have been able to use their new skills to assist visitors," she said.
There are currently only 260 accredited Auslan interpreters in Australia, so there is a growing demand for the skill. To help meet the demand, this year TAFE NSW is offering Fee-Free Certificate II to Diploma level courses in Auslan to eligible students.
Jodie Dixon, Head Teacher for Employability Skills and Career Pathways at TAFE NSW Dubbo, said TAFE NSW is addressing the demand for skilled people in this discipline with the TAFE NSW Short Course in Auslan.
"Learning Auslan gives people in-demand skills that can be applied to many jobs across tourism and hospitality, including restaurants, hotels, and other tourist attractions like Taronga Western Plains Zoo," she said.
"Auslan students learn how to have simple conversations that will ultimately improve their experience with their customers."
"Not only is it rewarding for employees, but it's such an important asset for businesses to be able to provide a more inclusive experience for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community."
