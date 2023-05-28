Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Jake Styles' penalty secures Dubbo Roos' win over Orange Emus

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 28 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Styles was the hero for the Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday as two late penalties clinched a memorable win. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Jake Styles was the hero for the Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday as two late penalties clinched a memorable win. Picture by Nick Guthrie

The boot of Jake Styles proved decisive on Saturday as the Dubbo Kangaroos scored a drought-breaking win at the home of the Orange Emus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.