The chance to create history and showcase Dubbo to the rest of the state is worth a hefty price tag for bowling clubs in the city.
Dubbo Regional Council is supportive of Bowls NSW's push to bring three editions of the lucrative state championships to the area, but it has dropped the amount of money it's willing to contribute to the event.
In a bid to bring the championships to Dubbo in 2024, 2026 and 2028 the council has agreed to provide $15,000 per event and $45,000 all up.
This is compared to the original amount of $25,000 per event and $75,000 all up, as voted upon at the Culture and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, May 11.
Bowls NSW requires $55,000 to cover the additional costs to host the championship in a regional location and while the council has dropped the amount they are willing to spend, that leaves the three hosting bowls clubs to pick up the rest.
The three hosting clubs - Club Dubbo, the Macquarie Club and North Dubbo RSL Sporties - have agreed in principle to combine and contribute the remaining $40,000 for each event in a bid to secure the hosting of the championships.
While the finer details are still to be organised, Club Dubbo chairman Tony Speirs said he has no issue with paying more as it would be worth it.
The state championships have previously been held in metro and coastal locations for the entire 128-year history of the event.
More than 800 bowlers would be expected to arrive at Dubbo for 13 days of action while many would also bring families and supporters with them.
"From our point of view, for the prestige of it, yes," Mr Speirs said of paying more.
"I'm excited about it and the other thing is it's three years. We're guaranteed that influx of people every couple of years."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said this would be a great attraction for Dubbo as the event goes over a number of days.
"It attracts thousands of visitors over that time and it will really stretch a lot of the resources of Dubbo in terms of accommodation and things," he said.
"But the money that it will bring into the region is really quite incredible...I think the spend that will come into Dubbo because of the council attracting the event is really quite significant and should be embraced."
Councillor Matthew Wright said a $15,000 contribution for each event was a "pretty cheap buy-in".
"It's another feather in the cap and we add it to our touch football carnivals, Indigenous knockouts, athletic events, state cricket events and now to host a bowls event which is something we've never hosted before," he said.
"This is something that will hopefully attract some people for not just one day but this is a multi-day event, so again, just contributing really significantly to the economy and this council's investment towards the benefit the community will reap."
The council's events team will also work with Bowls NSW and the three hosting bowls clubs to secure further sponsorship to deliver a successful event.
Mr Speirs added the bid to bring the event west for the first time all started last year when Club Dubbo showcased the region's ability to host major events by running a hugely successful Club Dubbo BCiB International Fours, the richest event in the world of its kind which had a $100,000 prize pool.
Club Dubbo would likely be the main host of the state championships given it has three greens and there is a chance it could pay a larger percentage of the fee than the other clubs because of that.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
