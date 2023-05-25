A GLIMPSE at life beyond bars has come crumbling down for a 29-year-old inmate, who took matters into his own hands and escaped from jail.
Lynden Tony Biles of Booth Street, Narromine appeared by audio-visual link to Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody.
Biles was working on the external ground of the Bathurst Correctional Centre on Browning Street about 8.20am on March 28, 2023 when he ran across the road into a nearby park when guards weren't looking, court documents state.
Biles - who was serving a four and a half-year sentence for violent crimes - stripped free from his pink fluorescent vest as he darted through the park, throwing it on the ground as he headed east along Rocket Street.
Police said they arrived a short time later and began patrolling the area, when they spotted a man who fit Biles' description at the intersection of Rocket and Stewart Streets.
The court heard police stopped and asked if he - who they identified as Biles - had escaped from jail.
"The reason I left is because I wanted to be transferred to Wellington," Biles said to police.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he declined to be interviewed.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client had not planned to flee from jail, but rather took advantage of an opportunity that presented itself.
"There's no sophistication or degree of planning. He saw an opportunity and pursued it," Mr Naveed said.
"He didn't try to hide what he was doing ... It was merely so he could serve the remainder of his sentence elsewhere."
Magistrate Atkinson said Biles' decision to make a break from prison put his classification up as a higher risk inmate, and noted the charge carried a maximum penalty of 10 years jail.
"It was a really silly thing to do because they [Corrections] won't be able to trust that you won't do it again," Ms Atkinson said.
Biles was sentenced to six months jail for the offence, which will come to an end on November 16, 2023.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
