Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Dubbo's Clinton Hoy releases second album 'The Soundtrack of Our Lives'

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clinton Hoy will launch the album at the WPCC this Sunday, May 28. Picture supplied
Clinton Hoy will launch the album at the WPCC this Sunday, May 28. Picture supplied

Dubbo singer-songwriter Clinton Hoy has just released his second album and he says it's his "most personal collection yet".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.