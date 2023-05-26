Dubbo singer-songwriter Clinton Hoy has just released his second album and he says it's his "most personal collection yet".
Written, produced and recorded over a two-year period, Clinton Hoy's latest album 'The Soundtrack of Our Lives' dropped onto streaming platforms on Thursday, May 25.
"I've had the title since before I wrote any songs. I had that line in a song that I'd been carrying around for a while and I thought it would make a good title for an album," Mr Hoy told the Daily Liberal.
"My initial idea was to write a bunch of songs that were about how much I love music and how much of a part that plays in my life. But as it turned out it was far more biographical than that and ended up being about my life and the lives of the people that I love."
The album contains 11 introspective songs that Mr Hoy says "come from the heart".
"It was harder than I thought in some ways but once I tapped the feeling I was also surprised how easy and how quickly some stuff came out," he said.
"There's this whole 'suffering artist' or 'suffer for your art' trope. And I think anyone that grew up in the early 90s grunge era gets that. So I always had this misconception that good, meaningful songs can't be happy songs.
"But I think I've managed to get there this time around. I've written a bunch of songs about how content I am and - maybe it's age as well - how much I appreciate what I have."
Now in his 40s and a father-of-two, Mr Hoy said he wanted to write what he knew for the album and tap into his experiences of fatherhood. While the songs may not resonate with everyone, he said there are many people who would relate to the themes.
"When I sat down with the record's producer - Kris Schubert - I said I was looking for a David Gray or Josh Pyke for an Australian audience kind of vibe. They're good storytellers who are under no illusions that they're popstars anymore," he said.
"What he liked most about the songs I wrote was that it was a 40-something bloke singing to other 40-somethings. I'm not trying to tell younger peoples' stories. They're stories for people at a certain stage of life."
In piecing together the songs for the album, Mr Hoy said this time around he wanted to bring his music back to the fundamentals - vocals, a guitar and a piano.
"There's an insecurity that comes with putting yourself out there and I used to think the more things I put over my voice the harder it might be for people to hear me. Which is the opposite of what you should actually want," he said.
"I hope with the strength of the stories I'm trying to tell, having it more stripped-back allows people to actually hear what I'm saying. The stories are more important to me on this record, rather than trying to be fancy with string arrangements and choirs."
Asked what his personal favourite track on the record was, Mr Hoy said he's "in love" with all of the songs.
"A favourite of mine is a song in the middle of the record - which I placed there on purpose because I feel like it's the centre of the record - called 'House Is Full'. And it's pretty much a song about how the house is so much busier now with kids and family," he said.
"The music that gets played out of all the devices in the house might be a little different to what it once was but we're all happy and doing our best and I wouldn't change any of it."
Mr Hoy will play his new songs live for the very first time at an album launch event at the Western Plains Cultural Centre this Sunday, May 28. Tickets cost $15 for adults and can be purchased at 123tix.com. Entry for children under 12 is free.
"I'm very much looking forward to it, but I love playing live and - should everything go to plan - this'll be the first date on a run of shows behind the record," he said.
"I actually got a grant from Regional Arts NSW to tour the record so - when the weather warms up - I'm going to be doing a run around regional NSW to play some different venues and run some industry workshops.
"I'll be sharing the ways I wrote my record so people can understand how to do it for themselves."
