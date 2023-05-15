To bring more people to the region, Dubbo Regional Council has put forth a recommendation to provide $25,000 in 2024, 2026 and 2028 to Bowls NSW in a bid to host the state bowls championships.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said this was a good opportunity for the council and Dubbo to show what the regional city can offer.
"We really showed and put our best foot forward with the NSW Touch Junior State cup and I think this is another opportunity to appeal to a different demographic," he said.
Cr Dickerson said this was a chance to have people experience "the wonderful community" Dubbo has and could bring an economic injection of around $1.8 million or more to the community.
"$25,000 is still cash to hand out and I don't love the idea of handing that out but I think if we work within our community, we might be able to offset some of that amount," he said.
"I think we should send a very positive message to Bowls NSW that they're going and doing something different and taking the event outside a metropolitan area.
"For 128 years they've been running these championships and typically they're held in a metropolitan area, so to gain these three events over the next five years I thought it would be excellent for Dubbo and I think if we can get it below that $25,000 it will be a great investment."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey supported mayor Dickerson's motion but wanted to add to it, asking if a third point could be made that stated while council does support Bowls NSW and is willing to pay the $25,000 they would actively look at reducing the costs if they could.
Cr Dickerson wouldn't support Cr Ivey's amendment, given that this was only a recommendation for the council in two weeks time.
"I prefer the official recommendation as it allows us to go back to Bowls NSW to show the strong support we've got," he said.
"Over the next two weeks our staff and myself can work on the points councillor Ivey put forward and it might end up being a different motion when it comes to council in two weeks time but the point I want to take back to Bowls NSW is the very positive and strong intent about getting the event here."
Councillor Josh Black, a self confessed lover of lawn bowls, said he thinks bringing these events can only be a good thing for Dubbo.
"If we can get this I'd also expect the lawn bowls clubs who are hosting the events would come on board with some sponsorship to defray that cost to council and the community considering they will sell a lot of drinks, other paraphernalia and food at that time," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
