Dubbo Regional Council to provide funding for NSW Bowls state championship

By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Dubbo Regional Council backs Bowls NSW in bringing the state championship to the region. Picture by Amy McIntyre
To bring more people to the region, Dubbo Regional Council has put forth a recommendation to provide $25,000 in 2024, 2026 and 2028 to Bowls NSW in a bid to host the state bowls championships.

