The Dubbo Kangaroos insist premiership belief remains despite yet again falling short against one of the Blowes Clothing Cup's big hitters.
The Roos were beaten 14-7 by Orange Emus in a physical war attrition at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, leaving them one-and-one for the season after a round one win over Orange City.
The loss continued a frustrating theme for the Roos of recent years, who manage to get close to the likes of Emus and Bathurst Bulldogs without being able to get the better of them.
"To win the comp you've got to beat the top two or three sides and we'll go back to the drawing board and we know, all of us, the couple of one per centers we need to get right," captain Tom Koerstz said.
Despite yet another hard-fought loss, Koerstz said it did nothing to dent the belief within the Roos camp and the sheer disappointment within the playing group post-game was proof of that.
"That's why we're hurting so much. We know and believe we can be a top two or three side and that's the goal.
"We don't want to be fighting for fourth spot, we want to be fighting for first so we'll come back and be a bit better next week."
The match was yet another bruising one between the two rivals and while Roos players were shattered at full-time, there was a sense of relief among the Emus.
Three different men in green were shown yellow cards during the match while a number of injuries and changes within the lineup made the win more impressive.
Despite former Roo Josh Bass failing to go 10m with the kick-off on Saturday and then kicking out on the full soon after, Emus controlled much of the first half.
The Roos were forced to do a huge amount of defending and much of it was their own fault as they failed to find touch from penalties and lost their own lineouts multiple times.
The feeling was the Roos had done well to trail just 7-0 at the break but the second half was simply more of the same as both sides bashed each other through the middle while struggling to find that final polish on attacking plays.
Eventually Koerstz broke through to score after some sustained pressure and Jake Styles' conversion levelled it up.
But the hosts didn't stay in the ascendancy for long, as Emus started to gain control and after a missed penalty attempt from Dan Jackson the pressure eventually paid and forward pack stalwart Simon Badgery crashed over from close range.
Jackson's conversion proved to be the final points as Emus showed great determination late off to withstand a Roos attacking onslaught.
A forward pass from Tim Beach was all that stopped one Roos try late on while a couple of knock-ons in the final minutes also killed off any hope of pinching a share of the points.
"That was really good," Emus captain Harry Cummins said.
"We knew the Dubbo boys would give it to us. We just had to absorb it and give it back to them.
"To the credit of our forwards, they won us that game. Our set piece was unreal and they were up in defence and they were really up for it.
"But credit to Dubbo, they never stopped coming."
After a narrow round one loss to defending premiers Bulldogs, it's been a challenging start to the season for Emus but Cummins was hopeful the round two win will push them on.
"It was a tough loss last weekend and we really didn't want to go zero and two to start the season so this win was crucial," he said.
"We really want to start building on the season from here."
As Cummins paid tribute to the Roos for their effort, Koerstz had nothing but respect for the visitors after their dogged performance.
"I don't want to take anything away from Emus. They put their nose to the grindstone and ground out a really good win away from home so credit where credit it due," he said.
"I thought they were really good today and, for us, it's just that last pass. We talked about those one percenters and if we get those right it's probably a different result."
Things won't be any easier for the Roos next week when they travel to Bathurst to take on Bulldogs.
Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team after just two rounds following a 6105 thrashing of Forbes on Saturday.
Orange City shocked Cowra 20-8 in the other round two fixture.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
