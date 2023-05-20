Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Blowes Cup 2023: Dubbo Kangaroos defeated Orange City 48-7

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fast-starting Dubbo Roos side has claimed a third consecutive Blowes Cup win after downing Orange City on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.