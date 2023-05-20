A fast-starting Dubbo Roos side has claimed a third consecutive Blowes Cup win after downing Orange City on Saturday.
City made the journey over to Dubbo for the round six clash but it was all about the home side at No.1 Oval, with the Roos coming away with a 48-7 win.
Inside centre Jake Styles led the way for the hosts, scoring 11 points on his own in the first eight minutes of the match before City got going.
Dubbo's backline was impressive in the victory, with flyhalf Nate Ambler believing the group is in a really good place at the moment.
"We spoke about the next four games a couple of weeks ago, we want to go four from four and not lose another game at home," he said.
"We've now won three in a row and all by massive margins.
"We haven't let many tries in either, I think Pauly (Elliott) is going to be really happy."
Tim Beach got Dubbo on the scoreboard inside the first minute, scoring a try which shocked many at the ground to give the hosts a 5-0 lead.
The Roos would then march their way back downfield just minutes later before receiving a penalty, with Styles nailing the three-pointer.
Dubbo's inside centre was at again shortly after, scoring a converted try of his own to push the lead out to 15-0 inside the opening 10 minutes.
But to Orange's credit, they got back in the grind of the clash and had chances inside Dubbo's 22m zone, ultimately failing to capitalise.
Dubbo broke the scoring drought in the 27th minute, with winger Moavuka Kavaefiafi crossing to score.
Things got even better for the Roos flyer, with him grabbing a second try leading into halftime, Styles converting Kavaefiafi's try as Dubbo led 27-0 at the break.
Both sides ramped up the physicality in the second half before a scuffle between Tim Beach and Orange's Terry McLean saw both players receive yellow cards.
The biggest cheer from the Dubbo crowd came later in the half, as youngster Billy Whillock scored a converted try.
Will Michell wasted no time in his return to the side either, crashing over under the posts with Styles again converting.
With just under 10 minutes remaining, City camped themselves down Dubbo's end but couldn't find a way to score.
That was until Fletcher Rose crossed for his side's first points of the day after the siren had sounded, as Frazer Ryder's successful conversion ended the match.
Lining up next to Styles on Saturday, Ambler admitted he enjoys being alongside someone who can change a game like his teammate.
"He is unreal, playing at 10 with him on my outside makes my job so much easier with someone so good defensively," he said.
Dubbo's defensive efforts were brilliant during the match, with their only blemish coming after the siren, something Ambler said they addressed.
"We spoke at halftime about not letting them in," he said.
"Even when 'Beachy' (Beach) got sent off for something he probably shouldn't have, we still defended our line for 10 minutes and didn't let them in until the last play of the game.
"I think the coach is going to be real happy with that."
Elsewhere, Cowra defeated Forbes 31-10 in their encounter while Bathurst continued their unbeaten start to the season with a win over Orange Emus.
