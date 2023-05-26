Dubbo Junior AFL rising star Abby Taylor has had another chance to rub shoulders with her idols after recently spending time at the GWS Giants HQ.
After writing a letter to the Giants and her favourite player, Sam Taylor, the Dubbo footballer was shocked to be given a call by the club telling her she had won the opportunity to come back down.
It isn't the first time Abby has met Sam Taylor, having run out as an Auskicker with the gun backman in 2019.
"Well it started when I applied to one of their HQ experience challenges which were writing a letter to your favourite player," she said.
"I wrote my letter and suddenly the next day I got a phone call saying I won a GWS Giants HQ experience.
"It was great and definitely something I won't forget as it doesn't happen very often."
Taylor took Abby on a tour of the facility and even provided her with some merchandise, something she won't forget anytime soon.
"It was great as how the last time I saw him was in 2019 and it was only for a short time as I was an AFL Auskicker and we ran out of the field together," she said,
"This time we got to talk about AFL and Sam took me around the Giants HQ and Sam took me into the Giants HQ merchandise shop where we got some stuff."
As well as spending time with her favourite player, Abby was given the chance to do a bit of training with one of the Giants' best AFLW players.
"It went great as Alicia Eva (the AFLW captain) taught me how to do different kicking skills and even gave me tips to improve," she said.
"I also did some 1 on 1 kicking with Sam I did some handballing and got to see the team do some training and see the gym. I got some great tips off him as well."
With the AFLW now consisting of 18 clubs, the future of the sport is extremely exciting for females.
While she might have a few years left until she finishes school, Abby admitted she would love to be a professional one day, perhaps in the Giants' orange.
"AFLW is definitely something I would like to achieve in the future," she said.
"When I started AFL I didn't know about AFLW, I would like to go to a game and see them play one day."
